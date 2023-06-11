Police report a shooting at Antioch birthday party resulting in 1 death and multiple injuries. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police have reported that a young woman has lost her life and several people have been injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Antioch. The incident took place on Sunday just before 1 a.m. on Sunset Lane, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people had been shot outside. The party was for a 19-year-old man and attracted a large number of guests, some of whom were uninvited, and it was after their arrival that gunshots were fired. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 20, and most of the injuries are not considered life-threatening. No arrests have yet been made, but detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

News Source : ABC7 San Francisco

Source Link :1 killed, several injured following shooting at Antioch birthday party, police say/