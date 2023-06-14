Police Report: Caramia Panichelli, Driver on I-95, Killed by Metal Debris Impact

Police Report: Caramia Panichelli, Driver on I-95, Killed by Metal Debris Impact

Posted on June 14, 2023



Caramia Panichelli Obituary

Caramia Panichelli Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caramia Panichelli. On [insert date], Caramia was tragically struck and killed by metal debris while driving on I-95, according to police reports.

Caramia was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on [insert date] at [insert location].

Rest in peace, Caramia.

  1. Caramia Panichelli accident
  2. I-95 metal debris incident
  3. Woman killed in highway accident
  4. Caramia Panichelli death
  5. Fatal car accident on I-95
Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply