Police Report: Caramia Panichelli, Driver on I-95, Killed by Metal Debris Impact





Caramia Panichelli Obituary

Caramia Panichelli Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caramia Panichelli. On [insert date], Caramia was tragically struck and killed by metal debris while driving on I-95, according to police reports.

Caramia was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held in her honor on [insert date] at [insert location].

Rest in peace, Caramia.





Caramia Panichelli accident I-95 metal debris incident Woman killed in highway accident Caramia Panichelli death Fatal car accident on I-95