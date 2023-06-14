Police Report: Caramia Panichelli, Driver on I-95, Killed by Metal Debris Impact

Caramia Panichelli Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Caramia Panichelli. On [insert date], Caramia was tragically struck and killed by metal debris while driving on I-95, according to police reports.
Caramia was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on [insert date] at [insert location].
Rest in peace, Caramia.
