Police Report Fatal Crash in Baltimore County: Jennifer Houck Killed and One Injured

Obituary: Jennifer Houck

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Houck, who was tragically killed in a fatal car crash in Baltimore County on [insert date]. According to police reports, Jennifer was driving her vehicle when she collided with another car, leaving one person injured.

Jennifer was a beloved member of her community, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was a devoted wife to her husband and a loving mother to her children. Her passion for life was evident in everything she did, from her work as a nurse to her hobbies and interests.

As we mourn the loss of Jennifer, we ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We will always remember her as a beautiful soul who brought joy and light into our lives.

