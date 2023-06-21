Police Report Fatal Shooting and Injury in West Philadelphia today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was killed in a double shooting in West Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the 5200 block of Walnut Street, with the victim being shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 3:32 p.m. CBS Local Digital Media provides local updates on CBS-owned and operated television and radio stations. To have your name removed from an arrest report, email arrestreports@patch.com. The rules for commenting require respectful and relevant dialogue without any discriminatory, vulgar, or threatening language.

News Source : CBS Philly

Source Link :West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Another Injured: Police/