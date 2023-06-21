Police report fatal shooting and injury of woman during dispute in southwest Birmingham today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to police, an argument on Tuesday evening in southwest Birmingham resulted in the death of a man and serious injury to a woman after they were both shot. Reports indicate that officers were alerted of gunfire in the area around 8:50 p.m. and upon arrival, found the man unresponsive near a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and the woman also suffering from a gunshot wound. Although the man was declared dead on the scene, the woman was taken to the hospital with severe but not life-threatening injuries. The police remained on the scene, believing the suspect was still in the area, and later apprehended the suspect at a nearby residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were involved in an altercation with a group they knew when they were shot.

News Source : Howard Koplowitz | hkoplowitz@al.com

Source Link :Man killed, woman injured in shooting during argument in southwest Birmingham, police say/