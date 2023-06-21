Police report fatal shooting and injury of woman during dispute in southwest Birmingham today.

Police report fatal shooting and injury of woman during dispute in southwest Birmingham today.

Posted on June 21, 2023

According to police, an argument on Tuesday evening in southwest Birmingham resulted in the death of a man and serious injury to a woman after they were both shot. Reports indicate that officers were alerted of gunfire in the area around 8:50 p.m. and upon arrival, found the man unresponsive near a vehicle with a gunshot wound, and the woman also suffering from a gunshot wound. Although the man was declared dead on the scene, the woman was taken to the hospital with severe but not life-threatening injuries. The police remained on the scene, believing the suspect was still in the area, and later apprehended the suspect at a nearby residence. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were involved in an altercation with a group they knew when they were shot.

News Source : Howard Koplowitz | hkoplowitz@al.com
Source Link :Man killed, woman injured in shooting during argument in southwest Birmingham, police say/

