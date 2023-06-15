Police Report Fatal Shooting at BREC Park on N. Sherwood Forest today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Baton Rouge police, an individual was fatally shot at a BREC park on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 7:19 p.m. at the North Sherwood Forest Community Park, as reported by the authorities. The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed, and the police are unaware of the motive and suspect involved in the shooting. This story is still unfolding.

News Source : The Advocate

Source Link :1 dead in shooting at BREC Park on N. Sherwood Forest | Crime/Police/