Police report fatal shooting in Highview resulting in a man’s death today.

A man was fatally shot in Highview on Wednesday night, prompting an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department. Reports indicate that officers were called to the 7400 block of Avalon Springs Drive around 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a man down. Upon arrival, they discovered a man with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted to provide medical assistance, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Currently, there are no suspects in the case, and the LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

News Source : WLKY

Source Link :Man killed after shooting in Highview, police say/