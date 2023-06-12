Police Report Fatal Shooting of Jaime Hernandez, 39, by Neighbor in Southeast Houston on Sunday

Jaime Hernandez, 39, Shot to Death by Neighbor in Southeast Houston

Police reports state that Jaime Hernandez, a 39-year-old man, was fatally shot by his neighbor on Sunday in southeast Houston. The incident occurred in the neighborhood where both men resided. According to witnesses, the two had been involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene, but unfortunately, Hernandez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody by the police.

Hernandez’s family and friends are deeply saddened by his untimely death and have expressed shock and disbelief at the tragic turn of events. The case is currently under investigation, and the motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined.

Houston shooting Neighborhood dispute Homicide investigation Gun violence Crime news