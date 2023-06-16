Police Report Fatal Shooting of Man and Dog, and Injury of Woman in Newnan today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A shooting near Salbide Avenue on June 16 has resulted in the death of a man and a dog, according to authorities in Newnan, Georgia. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Salbide and Thompson Avenues around 2 p.m., where police discovered the lifeless body of 60-year-old Willie Charles Hunter. A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while a man, who has not been identified, has been taken into custody and is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty. Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.
