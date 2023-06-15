Police report fatal shooting of man in Beechmont neighborhood today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood on Wednesday night, a shooting occurred resulting in the death of a man. According to an LMPD news release, Louisville Metro Police arrived at the scene in the 4700 block of South 3rd Street at around 11:15 p.m. The man who had been shot was found by officers and was declared dead on the spot. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, and as of now, there are no known suspects. Those with information about the case are encouraged to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Stay updated with more stories like this by downloading the WHAS11 News app for Apple or Android devices.

News Source : WHAS11 Staff

Source Link :Man killed in shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, police say/