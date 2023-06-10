Police Report Fatality in Shooting Incident Adjacent to Germantown Apartment Complex today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials report that a man has been killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in Germantown, MD on Friday night. The police were alerted of the incident after receiving reports of gunshots at around 8 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered several shell casings in a parking lot close by and an adult male with gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings. The victim, aged 57, was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses informed authorities that they saw multiple individuals driving away from the parking lot after the shooting occurred. The police currently have no suspects in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Megan VerHelst

Source Link :1 Killed In Shooting Near Germantown Apartment Building: Police/