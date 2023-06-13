Police report lifting lockdown at Toronto high school following reported knife sighting today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a lockdown at a Toronto high school has been lifted and no suspect was found after reports of a person with a knife. The incident occurred at Kipling Collegiate Institute in the Martin Grove Road and The Westway area on Tuesday at 2:42 p.m. The person was seen inside the school, but police did not locate a suspect. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries unrelated to the incident. The school was temporarily on lockdown but is now open. More information will be provided as it becomes available. A tweet from Toronto Police Operations stated the incident and location.

News Source : Hannah Jackson

Source Link :Lockdown lifted at Toronto high school after person reportedly seen with a knife: police – Toronto/