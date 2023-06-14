Police report lockdown lifted at Toronto high school following report of person carrying a knife today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to Toronto police, a high school lockdown was lifted as no suspect was found after an individual carrying a knife was allegedly spotted at Kipling Collegiate Institute. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 2:42 p.m. within the Martin Grove Road and The Westway area. The person was reportedly seen inside the school, however, no suspect was located by the police. A separate and unrelated incident resulted in one individual being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics who spoke with Global News. The lockdown was temporary and has since been lifted. Further updates are expected.

News Source : 102.1 the Edge

Source Link :Lockdown lifted at Toronto high school after person reportedly seen with a knife: police/