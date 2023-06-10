Police report one fatality and one injury following a double shooting at a Prince George’s County apartment. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a shooting in Prince George’s County on Saturday resulted in two individuals being injured, with one ultimately passing away. Police received a call about the incident at approximately 2:50 a.m. and arrived at the apartment building located on the 8100 block of 14th Ave. to find two men with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in critical condition. At present, investigators are attempting to identify any suspects and determine the motive behind the attack. Anyone with information is urged to contact PG Crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app to submit a tip.

Double shooting Prince George’s County Apartment shooting Police investigation Homicide investigation

News Source : FOX 5 DC

Source Link :1 injured, 1 dead following double shooting at Prince George’s County apartment: police/