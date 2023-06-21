Police report one fatality and one injury in Kansas City shooting on Tuesday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman was fatally injured and a man was wounded in a shooting near 18th Street and Indiana Avenue in Kansas City on Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police. According to Sgt. Jake Becchina, officers were initially called to the scene around 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Later, they were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at an area hospital. Becchina said the woman died at the hospital, and the man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives and crime scene personnel were called to the scene, and police were asking anyone with information to come forward. The incident marked Kansas City’s 90th homicide of 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact homicide detectives or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously.

Kansas City shooting Police investigation Gun violence Crime scene Victim identification

News Source : Bill Lukitsch

Source Link :1 dead, 1 hurt in Kansas City shooting Tuesday: Police/