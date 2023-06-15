Police report one fatality in a shooting incident at an apartment on the North Side. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Wednesday night, a shooting occurred at a North Side apartment complex near San Pedro Avenue, resulting in the death of a man, as reported by San Antonio police. The victim and his girlfriend were hanging out with two other people when a man made comments about the girlfriend, prompting him to leave and return with a gun, shooting the victim multiple times. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in Alamo Heights and later transferred to University Hospital, where he passed away. The suspect remains at large. The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, and the investigation is ongoing. San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS responded to the incident. KSAT owns the copyright to this report, published in 2023.

News Source : Ben Spicer,Katrina Webber,Azian Bermea

Source Link :1 person dead in shooting at North Side apartment, police say/