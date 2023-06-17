Police report one fatality in Friday afternoon shooting incident in Kansas City today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the police, a man was fatally shot on Friday afternoon in the Broadway Gillham neighborhood of Kansas City. Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, stated that officers were called to the scene of a shooting at 34th and Main streets. When they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in critical condition on the street. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance and died several hours later. One person of interest was in police custody, and detectives were not searching for anyone else in connection with the shooting. Carlisle noted that the shooting appeared to have resulted from an argument on Friday. The killing was the 87th homicide in Kansas City in 2023, according to data from The Star. In 2022, the city experienced its second-deadliest year on record, with 172 homicides. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was urged to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. Kansas City Star’s Bill Lukitsch covers breaking news. He previously reported on politics and local government for the Quad-City Times.

Kansas City shooting Police investigation Fatal shooting Friday afternoon shooting Gun violence in Kansas City

News Source : Bill Lukitsch

Source Link :1 killed in Kansas City shooting Friday afternoon: Police/