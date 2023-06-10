Police Report One Fatality in Sacramento Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sacramento Police Department reported that a shooting on Saturday resulted in one person dead and another injured. The incident occurred in the 7800 block of 36th Avenue, where two individuals were found with at least one gunshot wound each. The deceased victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Further details about the victims were not released, and the investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to KCRA3 News for updates on the story.

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :Shooting in Sacramento leaves 1 dead, police say/