Police Report One Fatality in Shooting Near BREC Park on North Sherwood Forest Drive today.

A shooting near a BREC park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night has resulted in at least one fatality, according to reports. The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently investigating the incident, which occurred on North Sherwood Forest Drive at approximately 7:20 p.m. Details regarding the victim’s identity, motive, and potential suspects have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Keymonte Avery

Source Link :Shooting leaves one dead near BREC park on North Sherwood Forest Drive, police say/