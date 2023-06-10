Police report one woman dead and another in custody after a house shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 24-year-old woman has tragically lost her life following a shooting incident that occurred in a home in Northeast Philadelphia during the early hours of Saturday morning. Law enforcement officials responded to the scene on Welsh Road at approximately 1 a.m. and discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite being transported to a nearby hospital, the young woman later died from her injuries. Police have taken a 36-year-old woman into custody who remained at the scene, and a firearm was recovered. It remains unclear whether the two women knew each other or what led to the shooting. As of now, an investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding this devastating incident.

News Source : FOX 29 Philadelphia

Source Link :House shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another in custody in Northeast Philadelphia: police/