Police report: San Leandro Shooting Claims Life of Teen and Leaves Another Injured today.

On Tuesday night, a shooting occurred at the St. Moritz Gardens Apartments in San Leandro, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old and injuries to a 17-year-old, according to police. The incident happened around 9 p.m. and both victims were transported to a hospital where one passed away, while the other is in a stable condition. Authorities are currently investigating the motive behind the shooting and searching for at least one suspect. Witnesses are urged to contact the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740 and select option 8. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story from ABC7 News. If you are using the ABC7 News app, click on this link to watch it live. KGO-TV holds all the copyrights © 2023.

