Police Report: Shooting in North Las Vegas Leaves One Dead and Two Injured, All Aged 19 or Under today.

A shooting near Centennial Parkway and Commerce Street is currently under investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department. The incident occurred at 3 p.m. when three adult males were shot while walking westbound on Centennial Parkway between Commerce Street and Kitamaya Street. All three males, who are 19 years old, were hit by gunfire, with one of them dying at the scene. The other two fled to a house on Velvet Silk Street and were later transported to University Medical Center, where they are currently in stable condition. Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com to remain anonymous.

News Source : KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas

Source Link :19-year-old dead, 2 others injured from shooting in North Las Vegas, police say/