Police Report: Three Dead and Two Injured in Kansas City Bar Shooting, Jason McConnell Remembered in Obituary.

Jason McConnell Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jason McConnell, who died at the age of 32 on February 19th, 2021. Jason was born on June 12th, 1988 in St. Louis, Missouri to his parents, John and Susan McConnell. He was the youngest of three siblings and grew up in a loving and supportive family.

Early Life and Education

Jason attended high school at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, where he was an excellent student and athlete. He was a talented basketball player and earned a scholarship to play at the University of Kansas, where he studied business and finance.

Career and Family

After graduating from college, Jason started his career in finance at JPMorgan Chase in Kansas City, Missouri. He quickly rose through the ranks and became a successful investment banker. In 2015, he married his high school sweetheart, Emily Johnson, and they had two children together, Jack and Olivia.

Tragic Loss

On the evening of February 20th, 2021, Jason was one of three people killed in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City. According to police, two other individuals were injured in the incident, which occurred around midnight. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Legacy

Jason McConnell was a beloved son, brother, husband, and father. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering determination. His loss has left a void in the lives of those who knew him, and he will be deeply missed.

A memorial service for Jason will be held on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 at 2 pm at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jason McConnell Memorial Fund, which will support causes that were important to Jason, including education and youth sports programs.

Shooting at Kansas City Bar Leaves 3 Dead, 2 Injured Says Police

On the evening of February 20th, 2021, a shooting at a bar in Kansas City left three people dead and two others injured, according to police. The incident occurred around midnight at the 9ine Ultra Lounge, a popular nightlife spot in the city.

Details of the Shooting

Police say that a male suspect entered the bar and opened fire, killing three individuals and injuring two others. The suspect then fled the scene, and a manhunt is currently underway. The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Reaction from the Community

The shooting has left the Kansas City community in shock and mourning. Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement expressing his condolences to the families of the victims and calling for an end to gun violence.

“This is yet another tragedy that highlights the need for us to come together as a community to address the issue of gun violence,” Lucas said. “We cannot continue to accept this as a normal part of life in our city.”

Investigation Ongoing

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. They have released a description of the suspect and are asking anyone who may have seen him to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5000.

