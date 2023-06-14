Police report UConn student dies in shooting and car accident in Hartford today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A young adult from Windsor passed away as a result of a shooting and subsequent car accident in Hartford.

Author: fox61.com Published: June 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT Updated: June 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT

UConn student shooting Hartford shooting and crash Police investigation into UConn student’s death Suspect identified in UConn student killing Vigil held for UConn student killed in Hartford

News Source : fox61.com

Source Link :UConn student killed in Hartford shooting, crash: Police/