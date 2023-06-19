Police Respond to Shooting Incident at Alderwood Mall

Law enforcement officials were called to Alderwood Mall in response to a shooting incident. The incident occurred in one of the stores located within the mall. Details regarding the shooting and the possible number of casualties are yet to be released by the authorities.

The situation is currently under control as the police have cordoned off the affected area. Shoppers and employees have been advised to stay away from the scene until the situation is resolved.

The police are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the shooting and apprehend the suspect(s) involved. The public is urged to cooperate with the authorities during this time.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.

Alderwood mall shooting suspect Eyewitness accounts of Alderwood mall shooting Police investigation into Alderwood mall shooting Security measures at Alderwood mall after shooting Community reaction to Alderwood mall shooting