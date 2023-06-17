Breaking News: Police Respond to Shooting Incident in Carson, CA Today

According to reports, a shooting incident occurred in Carson, California today. Local law enforcement authorities quickly responded to the scene.

Details of the incident are still unclear at this time, but witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a group of individuals fleeing the area.

Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting an investigation. Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

