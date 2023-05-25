“Police response in northwest Wichita” today : Shooting in Northwest Wichita leads to increased police presence

Posted on May 25, 2023

The Wichita police department has closed the intersection of 24th St. and Minnesota after a shooting incident. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are yet to be released.

News Source : msn.com

