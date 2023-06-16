Police Reveal Car Suspected to Be Involved in Fatal I-435 Road Rage Incident; Michael Bohnsack Remembered in Obituary

Michael Bohnsack Remembered

Michael Bohnsack, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2021, at the age of 62. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile.

In other news, the police have released details regarding the car likely involved in the fatal road rage killing of Michael Bohnsack on January 19, 2021, on I-435. The vehicle is described as a silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag on the back.

The police urge anyone with information regarding the incident or the vehicle to come forward. They also remind drivers to practice patience and avoid aggressive behavior while on the road.

Michael Bohnsack’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. The community mourns his loss, and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

Michael Bohnsack Obituary Fatal road rage killing I-435 Police release details