Police rule Fremont deaths of mother and 2 children as murder-suicide: Obituary of Evelyn Garcia

Evelyn Garcia and Her Two Children Died in Fremont Murder-Suicide

Evelyn Garcia, 36, and her two children, ages 3 and 4, were found dead in their Fremont home on Tuesday. Police have ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

According to authorities, Garcia shot and killed her children before turning the gun on herself. The motive behind the tragic incident is still unknown.

Evelyn Garcia was described as a loving mother who adored her children and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her family and friends are devastated by the loss and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The community of Fremont has been deeply affected by this senseless act of violence. The local authorities have offered their condolences to the family and have urged anyone who may be struggling with mental health issues to seek help.

Evelyn Garcia and her children will be deeply missed by all who knew them. May they rest in peace.

