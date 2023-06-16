Police say a Lake City man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday in Kingstree which claimed the life of one individual. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials report that a shooting incident resulting in one man’s death on Saturday night in Kingstree has led to the arrest of Erick Raquim McCrea, a Lake City man. McCrea, 25, was charged with murder for using a handgun to shoot the victim at the LaNue Floyd Village Apartments on Wilson Bouie Blvd. SLED arrested the suspect without incident at a Timmonsville residence on Friday afternoon, and additional charges may be forthcoming. The Kingstree Police Department is requesting that anyone with further information about the shooting contact Investigator Brandon McCants at 843-372-3062 or provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or visiting 888crimesc.com. Stay tuned to News13 for updated information. Taylor Ford, a Florence native and digital journalist for News13, covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau.

