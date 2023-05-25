Police Scotland racism today : Police Scotland Accused of Being Systematically Racist and Discriminatory

Police Scotland Accused of Being Institutionally Racist and Discriminatory today 2023.

A report commissioned by the Scottish government has found that Police Scotland is “institutionally racist and discriminatory” towards ethnic minority communities. The report revealed that black and Asian people are more likely to be searched, arrested, and subjected to use of force than white people. The police force has apologized and committed to making changes to address the issues highlighted in the report.

News Source : Sky News

Police Scotland racism Discrimination in Scottish police force Racial bias in Police Scotland Scottish police institutional racism Police Scotland diversity and inclusion