Police search for Damon Peters in connection with Pittsburgh shooting

Damon Peters : Police searching for Damon Peters after he allegedly shot male in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings

A male was shot last week in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, critically injuring him, and police are searching for the teenage suspect, Damon Peters. Peters is wanted on aggravated assault charges, criminal attempted aggravated assault, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and gun charges. The incident occurred on June 9th, around 1 am, with ShotSpotter alerting officers to 16 rounds in the area of Chancey Drive, followed by another five rounds on Webster Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, an Uber driver informed officers that a male had been shot inside their vehicle, and another witness drove the victim to UPMC Mercy Hospital. The victim had just entered the back of the vehicle when the suspect emerged from behind a concrete wall, firing multiple shots at the victim’s neck before fleeing and dropping a cane he had been holding. Peters was identified through fingerprints, according to court documents. The current condition of the victim has not been released. For breaking news alerts, download the free WPXI News app or follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter.

News Source : WPXI.com News Staff

Teen shooting suspect Bedford Dwellings shooting Pittsburgh crime news Juvenile crime in Pittsburgh Teen violence in Pennsylvania