Police search for evidence linking Madeleine McCann case suspect to Portugal reservoir

Police searched the Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal last month and are now comparing soil samples from the area with samples from Christian Brueckner’s camper van. Brueckner is the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in 2007, and detectives believe he visited the reservoir in the days following her abduction. If the soil samples match, it could further incriminate Brueckner, though forensics expert Dan Matthews has warned that “traditional” evidence may be difficult to find after 16 years. Police recovered “a number of items” from the reservoir, but it is unclear if they are related to the Madeleine McCann case.

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

