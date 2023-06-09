Police search for evidence linking Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner to reservoir in Portugal

Christian Brueckner, main suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, visited Barragem do Arade reservoir days after the three-year-old went missing, and if soil sample analysis reveals a positive match with Brueckner’s camper van, police may be able to further close the net around him, according to sources. Police searched the remote reservoir, around 35 miles from where Madeleine disappeared, last week and recovered a number of items which will be evaluated in the coming days. However, forensics experts have warned that traditional evidence may not have survived after 16 years have passed. : Police compare soil from reservoir to Madeleine McCann suspect’s camper van

Police have reportedly compared soil samples from the remote Barragem do Arade reservoir in Portugal, which was searched last month, with samples from Christian Brueckner’s camper van. Detectives believe that Brueckner visited the area days after Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007, and officials now believe they can prove that Brueckner’s van was in the area at the time of the abduction. If the soil sample analysis reveals a “positive match”, police may be able to “close the net” around Brueckner, who has not yet been charged. A forensics expert has warned that “traditional” evidence may be difficult to find after 16 years have passed since the disappearance.

Read Full story : Madeleine McCann update: Latest news as soil found at reservoir tested against Christian Brueckner’s van /

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Madeleine McCann Christian Brueckner Reservoir soil test Latest news update Van comparison analysis