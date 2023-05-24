Police search for Madeleine McCann near reservoir, suspect Christian Brueckner linked to area

Christian Brueckner : Police Search for Evidence Related to Madeleine McCann Case, Suspect Christian Brueckner Linked to Area near Barragem do Arade Reservoir

Emergency service divers were spotted on a rigid-hull inflatable boat early on Tuesday morning at Barragem do Arade, which is located approximately 30 miles away from Praia da Luz where three-year-old Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007. The officers focused their search on one area of the reservoir and set up white tents on the banks. Emergency services and officials from Germany, Portugal, and the UK were seen holding briefings near blue police tents further around the water. The prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, convicted sex offender Christian Brueckner, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. The Home Office granted an extra £110,000 in funding this financial year for the Metropolitan Police to assist with finding Madeleine. Since 2011, the total funding given to Operation Grange has been just under £13.1 million.

Read Full story : Madeleine McCann case timeline as police search reservoir /

News Source : Joshua Searle

Madeleine McCann case Police search Reservoir investigation Missing person Crime investigation