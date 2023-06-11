Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Peyton Casciano in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County

Police Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Peyton Casciano in Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County

Posted on June 11, 2023

Police are searching for 14-year-old Peyton Casciano from Clarks Summit, Lackawanna County. She has blonde hair with purple highlights and a nose piercing, but it is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Anyone with information should contact the Clarks Summit Police Department at 570-587-3026. A photo of Peyton can be found at https://www.pahomepage.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/91/2023/06/missing-juvenile.jpg?strip=1&w=640.

News Source : Jalen Rhodes

