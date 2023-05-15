Police Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Mohemed Fofena on Castle Island, Massachusetts

Mohemed Fofena Missing: Police Searching for Missing Mass. 4-Year-Old on Castle Island

Background

Mohemed Fofena, a 4-year-old boy from Massachusetts, has gone missing while visiting Castle Island in South Boston with his family on Sunday, July 11th, 2021. The boy was last seen at the beach around 3:00 PM, and his family reported him missing around 8:00 PM after a search of the area failed to locate him.

Search Efforts

The Boston Police Department immediately launched a search for Mohemed Fofena, with officers combing the area around Castle Island and the water surrounding it. The search has also included assistance from the Massachusetts State Police, the Boston Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The search has been ongoing, with authorities using helicopters, boats, and drones to scour the area. The search has also included the use of K-9 units and sonar technology to search the water.

Community Response

The community has rallied behind the search for Mohemed Fofena, with many volunteers joining in the search efforts. Local businesses and organizations have also offered their support, including providing food and supplies for the search teams.

The family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support, and have asked anyone with information about Mohemed’s whereabouts to come forward.

Updates on the Search

As of Monday, July 12th, the search for Mohemed Fofena is ongoing. The Boston Police Department has stated that they will continue to search until they locate the boy.

Anyone with information about Mohemed’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Boston Police Department immediately at (617) 343-4248.

Conclusion

The search for Mohemed Fofena is ongoing, and authorities are doing everything in their power to locate the missing 4-year-old. The community has come together in support of the family, and the Boston Police Department has expressed their appreciation for the outpouring of support.

As the search continues, we can only hope for a positive outcome and the safe return of Mohemed Fofena to his family.

Missing child Castle Island Police search Massachusetts Mohemed Fofana