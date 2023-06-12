Police Search for Person of Interest in San Francisco Block Party Shooting: Investigation Leads to Arrest

San Francisco Block Party Shooting: Police Identify Person of Interest as Javier Campos

After conducting a thorough investigation, police have identified the suspect in the San Francisco block party shooting as Javier Campos. On Sunday, authorities launched a search for a person of interest, which ultimately led to the identification of Campos as the culprit.

As of now, information about Campos is limited. However, authorities are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts or involvement in the shooting to come forward. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

