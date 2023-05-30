Police search for suspect in Broomfield hit-and-run accident

Broomfield Police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident at 128th Avenue and Zuni Street. : Police searching for suspect in Broomfield hit-and-run incident

A hit-and-run incident occurred at the intersection of 128th Avenue and Zuni Street in Broomfield on Tuesday morning, and the perpetrator is currently being sought by the police. The suspect is reported to be a Hispanic or white male in his 20s, with black curly hair, tan pants, and a white tank top. The incident and subsequent pursuit occurred in the Willow Run neighborhood near Willow Park. The police established a perimeter and conducted a search of the area, including a residence with the assistance of a K9 unit, but the suspect remains at large. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Broomfield Police non-emergency line at 303-438-6400.

