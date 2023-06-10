“Police search for suspects in Whitby stabbing, three victims injured”

Whitby stabbing suspects : “Police searching for suspects in Whitby stabbing of three victims”

The police are currently on the lookout for two suspects in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Whitby, which left three people injured. The incident happened at around midnight on Saturday at the Tap and Tankard bar located at 224 Brock Street. Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered that three individuals had been stabbed, with two of them being transported to trauma centers in Toronto. The third victim sustained minor injuries. The police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects. The first suspect is a medium-built Asian man in his early 20s, standing at five-and-a-half feet tall. He was wearing a black sweater, ripped blue jeans, a Chicago Bears baseball hat, and dark shoes at the time of the incident. The second suspect, described as a slim-built white man in his early 20s who stands at five-foot-eight, was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black baseball hat. He has a full beard and an earring on his left ear and is missing the lower portion of his left arm. The police have offered a $2,000 reward to anyone with information about the suspects or the incident.

Read Full story : Whitby stabbing: 2 suspects sought /

News Source : Toronto

Whitby stabbing Suspects sought Crime investigation Police manhunt Violent crime