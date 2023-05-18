Police search Mandan Park. today : Police Conducting a Search in Mandan Park, South Omaha

1. #SouthOmahaMandanPark

Multiple authorities are searching for a suspect after gunfire broke out in South Omaha’s Mandan Park area on the evening of June 8, 2021. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m., and witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. According to the Omaha Police Department, officers arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, and the Omaha Police Department has called in assistance from other agencies, including the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The area around Mandan Park has been cordoned off as authorities conduct their investigation. Residents in the area have been advised to stay inside and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and no further information about the suspect has been released at this time. The Omaha Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation.

