Police Searching for Driver of Honda Involved in Fatal Accident of Brooklyn Man Jesus Perez

Jesus Perez Obituary

Introduction

On August 7th, 2021, Jesus Perez was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn, New York. The 60-year-old father of two was walking home from a local grocery store when he was struck by a Honda sedan, which then fled the scene. Perez was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Life and Legacy

Jesus Perez was born on July 4th, 1961, in Puerto Rico. He moved to Brooklyn with his family in the early 1980s and spent most of his life in the borough. Perez was a hardworking and dedicated man who was loved by his family and friends. He worked as a carpenter for many years and was known for his skill and craftsmanship. Perez was also an avid sports fan, particularly of baseball and basketball. He was a devoted father and grandfather, and his family meant everything to him.

The Hit-and-Run

On the night of August 7th, Jesus Perez was walking home from a local grocery store when he was struck by a Honda sedan. The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene. Perez was found lying in the road by a passerby, who called for help. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Police Investigation

The New York Police Department has launched an investigation into the hit-and-run that killed Jesus Perez. They have released surveillance footage of the Honda sedan and are asking anyone with information to come forward. The NYPD is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver.

Community Response

The local community has been deeply affected by the death of Jesus Perez. Family, friends, and neighbors have expressed shock and sadness at the news of his passing. Many have described Perez as a kind and generous man who always had a smile on his face. A vigil was held in his honor, and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses.

Conclusion

The death of Jesus Perez has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He was a hardworking and dedicated man who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. The NYPD’s investigation into his death continues, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. Rest in peace, Jesus Perez.

