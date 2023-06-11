Police searching for suspect after fatal shooting on Western Sydney street today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At around 4:30pm, a man in his 40s was fatally shot on Factory Street in Granville, although his identity has not yet been confirmed. Despite the prompt response of first aid responders, the victim was unable to be saved. Aerial footage from 9News shows a significant police presence and multiple paramedics at the location. Granville is located approximately 18 kilometers from Sydney’s central business district. Law enforcement officials have established a crime scene and are actively investigating the situation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

News Source : 9News Staff

Source Link :Man shot dead on Western Sydney street, manhunt underway/