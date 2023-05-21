“Police Security Increase” today : Police Security at Zaman Park Increases – Latest News Update

Zaman Park Security Boosted by Police Authorities | Latest News today 2023.
Police security has been increased at Zaman Park, Lahore, after an intelligence report warned of a possible terrorist attack. The park has been a popular destination for families and individuals seeking recreational activities, but authorities have urged visitors to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
News Source : GNN
