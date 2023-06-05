Police Seek Help Identifying Burglary Suspects on Pinecrest Drive in Ridgefield

Pinecrest Drive burglary suspects : Residential burglary in Ridgefield involving male suspects on Pinecrest Drive near North Street, police ask for public’s help in identifying suspects.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Pinecrest Drive near North Street around 7 p.m. on May 29. According to a news release on Monday, two male suspects dressed in dark clothing were involved in the burglary. The police have urged residents to check their residential security cameras for any suspicious activity during the time of the incident. The footage may help identify the suspects or the vehicle used in the incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Ryan at 203-431-2794 or RPDDET1@RidgefieldCT.org.

News Source : Liz Hardaway

Police investigation Home burglary Surveillance footage Ridgefield crime Suspect identification