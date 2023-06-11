Police seek information about fatal shooting in Allentown on Sunday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities in Allentown are urging individuals with information regarding a shooting that occurred early on Sunday morning to come forward and speak with police. The incident reportedly took place at the intersection of Grant and Pine Streets at around 12:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officials discovered a 24-year-old male victim with gunshot wounds. The individual later died as a result of their injuries and the case has been classified as a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office. The Allentown Police Department, along with the Allentown Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, are working together to investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext.1), or to submit anonymous tips through the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook Page or the Allentown Police Department website.

News Source : Glenn Epps | For lehighvalleylive.com

Source Link :Police looking for information into deadly shooting that killed one in Allentown Sunday/