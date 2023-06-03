Police seek Jamie Bell in connection with shooting incident in Franklin NH; 3 injured and suspect at large.

Jamie Bell Wanted for Active Shooting in Franklin NH

Authorities in Franklin, New Hampshire are searching for Jamie Bell, who is wanted in connection with an active shooting that took place on Monday evening. According to witnesses, Bell opened fire on a group of people in the downtown area, injuring three before fleeing the scene.

The Shooting

The shooting occurred at around 7:30 pm on Monday, near the intersection of Main Street and Central Street in Franklin. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running for cover. Police arrived at the scene within minutes and found three people with gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their conditions are not known at this time.

The Suspect

Jamie Bell, 32, is the prime suspect in the shooting. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Bell is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities are advising the public not to approach him if they see him.

The Manhunt

Law enforcement agencies from across the state are currently involved in a massive manhunt for Jamie Bell. Police have set up roadblocks and are conducting house-to-house searches in the area. The public is being urged to stay indoors and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

The Motive

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, and authorities have not released any information about the relationship between Bell and the victims. It is unclear whether the shooting was a targeted attack or a random act of violence.

The Importance of Reporting Tips

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Jamie Bell’s whereabouts to come forward and contact the police immediately. They are reminding the public that even the smallest piece of information can be helpful in solving the case and bringing Bell to justice. Tips can be called in anonymously to the Franklin Police Department or to the New Hampshire State Police.

Conclusion

The shooting in Franklin, New Hampshire has left the community shaken and on edge. While the manhunt for Jamie Bell continues, authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we hope that Bell is apprehended soon and brought to justice.

