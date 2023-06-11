Police seek public’s help in finding white SUV in drive-by shooting that killed a man in Austin, Minn. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Law enforcement officials in southeastern Minnesota are requesting assistance from the public in locating a white SUV that is believed to be linked to a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred on Friday evening. According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, the incident resulted in the death of one man, as well as serious injuries to at least two others who were shot while inside a vehicle on 2nd Street in Austin. The police have stated that the shooting was perpetrated by two suspects who were driving a white 2015 Dodge Durango. The driver of the targeted vehicle was hit and the vehicle subsequently rolled before crashing into an unoccupied residence located at 701 4th Street North at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. MPR’s fiscal year concludes on June 30. You can help us bridge the gap by becoming a sustainer today. By making a recurring monthly donation, your contribution will be matched by the MPR Member Fund for an entire year! As of Saturday, two of the surviving victims were still being treated in the hospital and were listed in serious but stable condition. Two other individuals who were in the victim vehicle have not been located. The authorities believe that the shooting was a targeted attack and are searching for the two individuals who were in the car at the time of the incident. These individuals are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Durango is urged to contact the Austin Police Department or to call 911.

Austin, Minn. shooting Drive-by shooting in Austin, Minn. Police investigation in Austin, Minn. White SUV sought in Austin, Minn. shooting Suspect in Austin, Minn. shooting

News Source : MPR News Staff

Source Link :Man killed in drive-by shooting in Austin, Minn., police seek public’s help finding white SUV/