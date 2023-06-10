Police seek suspect after fatal shooting at Brooklyn banquet hall today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 10th, a fatal shooting occurred at K&L Manor banquet hall in Flatlands, Brooklyn. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital but was pronounced dead. Police have not released the victim’s identity yet. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and no arrests have been made. The police are looking for a suspect described as a man with a light complexion who wore a red hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers. The 67th Precinct has seen an increase in shootings this year, with 17 incidents resulting in 21 injuries year-to-date through June 4.

News Source : amNewYork

Source Link :Brooklyn banquet hall shooting leaves man dead, cops searching for suspect/