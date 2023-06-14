Dominic McKibbons shooting suspect : Atlanta Police Seek Suspect in Shooting Death of Dominic McKibbons

The Atlanta police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in May. Dominic McKibbons was one of two individuals who were shot multiple times in the parking lot of a business on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Unfortunately, McKibbons died at the scene, while the other victim was in critical condition. The police have released a new image of a person of interest in the shooting, who they believe was involved in the “shootout.” Anyone who provides information leading to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,000. McKibbons’ grandmother, who was present at the scene the day after the incident, described him as a kind-hearted person with a pure heart.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

Atlanta Police Reward Shooting Death Suspect Crime Investigation Atlanta Homicide Suspect Identification Atlanta Crime Stoppers